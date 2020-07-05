Keanu Reeves & GF Alexandra Grant Dress To The Nines For Romantic Date Night In Berlin

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant put their best foot forward when they joined the cast of ‘Matrix 4’ at dinner in Berlin.

Keanu Reeves is back at work! The 55-year-old actor recently returned to Europe as filming on the hotly anticipated flick Matrix 4 resumed filming. The A-lister joined his cast mates for dinner on July 4, as the stars of the sci-fi thriller enjoyed a meal in the German capital city. Keanu was accompanies by his stunning girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 47, and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, 52, who portrayed Trinity opposite Keanu’s character Neo in the previous three films in the franchise.

Alexandra stunned in a black jumpsuit, which featured mesh detailing at the top, and a black polka dot design. She pulled her silver tresses back into a ponytail as she walked arm-in-arm with her beau, who cut a smart figure in a black suit. He wore a shirt underneath his suit jacket, and rocked long hair and a long beard. Co-star Neil Patrick Harris was also spotted as the group met at a private apartment in the edgy Kreuzberg district.

The sweet couple were snapped last week as they were all smiles arriving at Berlin’s Schönefeld Airport. The duo were joined by some of his The Matrix 4 costars as they prepared to resume shooting the upcoming film, months after it was put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The American visual artist cut a chic figure during her time in the European country by sporting black pants & a black sweatshirt that was wrapped up with a crisp white scarf.

Alexandra became the name on everybody’s lips after she and Keanu made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019. Their romance apparently was nothing new as her pal Jennifer Tilly, 61, revealed that they’ve been linked for quite some time. “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’”, Jennifer said on the red carpet at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection in February 2020.