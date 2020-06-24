Keanu Reeves, 55, & GF Alexandra Grant, 46, Are All Smiles In New Photos On Set Of ‘The Matrix 4’

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant looked like they were having a blast with one another in Germany!

And we’re back! Keanu Reeves, 55, and his ladylove Alexandra Grant, 46, were all smiles overseas when they were spotted chatting it up at Berlin’s Schönefeld Airport late last week (you can see those pics HERE). The duo were joined by some of his The Matrix 4 costars as they prepared to resume shooting the upcoming science fiction film months after it was put on pause due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The American visual artist cut a chic presence during her time in the European country by sporting black pants & a black sweatshirt that was wrapped up with a crisp white scarf.

Keanu, meanwhile, kept it low-key in a all-black look while rocking his typical shoulder length hair and some pretty amazing stubble. He must have said something very funny as Alexandra at one point appeared to be giggling with delight amid them hanging with his Matrix 4 buddies. The movie was initially set to be released in May of 2021 but has now been pushed back nearly a year due to COVID-19.

Alexandra became the name on everybody’s lips after she and Keanu made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019. Their romance apparently was nothing new as her pal Jennifer Tilly, 61, revealed that they’ve been linked for quite some time.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’”, Jennifer said on the red carpet at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection in February 2020.

Being thrusted into the public spotlight for Alexandra after her romance with Keanu went public was very jarring for her. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November [2019], and that’s fascinating,” she said in an interview with British Vogue. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”