Alexandra Grant, 46, Admits ‘Every Single Person She Knew’ Called After She Went Public With Keanu Reeves

Alexandra Grant opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Keanu Reeves, and revealed that literally everyone freaked out when they went public for the first time!

Keanu Reeves‘ fans weren’t the only people shocked to see the actor walk a red carpet hand in hand with Alexandra Grant. The artist, 46, said she had people coming out of the woodwork to get the details about her relationship! “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November [2019], and that’s fascinating,” she said in an interview with British Vogue. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’” The Point Break star finally shed his “Sad Keanu” persona when he and his love made it red carpet official. The couple looked ecstatic to be at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci event together, and she was photographed gazing at him adoringly during their walk, too.

Alexandra and Keanu, who run a publishing house called X Artists’ Books together, have been close friends for decades, and apparently dating “for years,” according to her pal, Jennifer Tilly. “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?” the Bride of Chucky star told Page Six in February. “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him.”

Alexandra, famous in the Los Angeles art scene, remained coy in the Vogue interview when asked about possible marriage plans in the future. “Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you,” she told the magazine, laughing. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

She also spoke about her decision to not dye her hair after going grey in her thirties. “I am a huge believer in choice – whatever anyone wants to do to feel confident. We should all have more options as to what beauty is. There are billions of us.”