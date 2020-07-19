Keanu Reeves & GF Alexandra Grant Step Out To Berlin Art Gallery With His ‘Matrix 4’ Co-Stars

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were spotted staying close while checking out Berlin’s cultural scene, including an art gallery that featured Christian Boros’ private collection.

Keanu Reeves, 55, and girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 47, took in some memorable art when they spent the afternoon visiting the World War II bunker-turned art gallery in Berlin, Germany on July 16. The lovebirds were joined by some of Keanu’s Matrix 4 co-stars during the fun outing and stayed close as they enjoyed seeing a private collection from Christian Boros in Mitte, the city’s central district. After attending the gallery, the group had dinner just a few blocks away.

Keanu and Alexandra, who went public with their years-long romance in Nov., opted to wear mostly casual yet stylish attire as they walked the streets of Germany’s capital. The actor had his long locks down as he wore a striped gray blazer over a black graphic T-shirt, matching striped pants, and sneakers, and his lady love kept her natural gray hair in a bun as she wore a black jacket with a hood.

Keanu has been in Berlin filming The Matrix 4, which is set to come out in 2022, after production was temporarily halted due to the coronavirus, and he’s been spotted keeping busy during his downtime on more than one occasion. He, Alexandra, and his castmates, including Carrie-Ann Moss, went out for dinner in Berlin on July 4 and seemed to celebrate the American holiday even though they were not in the states. The couple looked just as gorgeous as they did during their latest outing in matching black ensembles.

The week before their July 4 dinner, Keanu and Alexandra were spotted looking as happy as could be when they arrived at Berlin’s Schönefeld Airport, fully prepared to spend some time among friendly Germans in the European country.

Keanu and Alexandra made headlines when they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 2, 2019. They both looked amazing in their impressive outfits, which included Keanu in a black suit and Alexandra in a long dark blue sleeveless gown, and although it was the first official public outing for the pair, actress Jennifer Tilly revealed the duo had been involved for many years before that.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’”, Jennifer said on at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection in Feb.