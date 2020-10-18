Keanu Reeves Kisses GF Alexandra Grant As He Heads To Set For ‘The Matrix 4’ — See Pic

Keanu Reeves and his gorgeous girlfriend Alexandra Grant shared a sweet moment in Berlin when he leaned down to give her a kiss while she was sitting in a car outside of a hotel.

Keanu Reeves, 56, and his lady love Alexandra Grant, 47, proved they’re still adoring each other when they shared a kiss outside of a hotel in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 18. The hunky actor has been filming The Matrix 4 in the capital city and was spotted leaning down to give his girlfriend the smooch as she sat in the driver’s seat of a car. He wore a black jacket, dark blue jeans, and tan boots during the loving sighting and carried a red tote bag in his hand while carrying a similar tan bag on his shoulder. Check out the pic of Keanu and Alexandra’s kiss HERE!

Before their latest PDA, Keanu and Alexandra arrived in Berlin earlier this summer so he could resume working on his highly-anticipated film. Production was temporarily halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now that he’s back in the German location, he and the talented artist have been enjoying quality time together at some hot spots in the city. Some of them include art galleries and restaurants.

They went to the World War II bunker-turned art gallery on July 16 and were joined by some of Keanu’s Matrix 4 co-stars. They were shown the a private collection from Christian Boros in Mitte, the city’s central district, and then went on to enjoy dinner with their group a few blocks away. The cute couple stayed close throughout and wore casual attire that helped them stay comfortable and stylish,

Before that, they were also seen enjoying a dinner on romantic date night in Berlin July 4 and wore matching black ensembles as they took in the meal. They may not have been in America on the holiday, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating the memorable day with each other, and it’s one of the many actions they have been taking since going public with their relationship in Nov. 2019.

Their first public appearance together happened at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The good-looking duo smiled and held hands as they posed on the red carpet for pics. Although the romance came as a shock to some since Keanu is usually very private when it comes to his personal life, it turns out he and Alexandra had already been dating for two years at that point. Her good friend, Jennifer Tilly, 62, spilled the beans about the length of their relationship when she spoke to reporters at at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection in February 2020.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” she exclaimed at the event.