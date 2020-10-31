Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant’s Relationship Timeline: From Friends To A Solid Couple

As things continue to progress in Keanu Reeves’ relationship with Alexandra Grant, we’re taking a look back at how it all began for the couple!

Keanu Reeves, 56, spent years keeping his love life out of the public eye. By 2019, though, he officially went public with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, 47. The two have been going strong ever since, and have been caught packing on the PDA in public quite a bit since then. Most recently, Keanu was spotted giving Alexandra a kiss through the window of her car. However, this relationship actually dates back several years. Here’s a full timeline:

Just Friends

Before Keanu and Alexandra, who is an artist, were an item, they were just friendly co-workers. They met at a dinner party in 2009, and their platonic relationship eventually turned into a professional one. In 2011, they collaborated on a book together called The Ode To Happiness, which features Keanu’s poems and Alexandra’s drawings. Alexandra also provided illustrations for Keanu’s poetry book, Shadows, in 2015. Two years later, they founded a publishing company, X Artists Books, together.

From Friends To Lovers

Eventually, the friendship became romantic. It’s not clear exactly when the relationship took a turn. However, in a Feb. 2020 interview, Alexandra’s friend, Jennifer Tilly, gave a little clarity to the timeline. “I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,'” Jennifer admitted. “I’m like wait, what? What? What?!”

2019 MOCA Benefit

In May 2019, Keanu and Alexandra were by each other’s sides at the MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles. She stunned in a glittering dress at the event, while he was quite dapper in his suit. However, at the time, nobody suspected that anything was going on between the pair. In fact, they didn’t even pose solo on the red carpet — they were joined by MOCA director, Klaus Biesenbach!

Saint Laurent Show

The following month, Keanu and Alexandra were publicly together once again at the Saint Laurent Men’s show at Paradise Cove Beach in Malibu. Although they posed for several photos together during the event’s photo cal, the appearance did not spark romance rumors. However, Keanu definitely was holding onto Alexandra’s hand as they posed for pics!

Official Red Carpet Debut

It actually wasn’t until November 2019 that Keanu and Alexandra made their official red carpet debut — and had EVERYONE buzzing! The lovebirds held hands while walking the red carpet at the LACMA Art Film Gala, and news of Keanu’s ‘age-appropriate’ girlfriend quickly went viral. After that, they weren’t seen out and about together until February, when Alexandra visited Keanu as he was filming Matrix 4.