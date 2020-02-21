Keanu Reeves, 55, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 46, Seen Together For The 1st Time Confirming Romance

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant was spotted visiting him in San Francisco, where the the actor is currently shooting ‘The Matrix 4’!

Keanu Reeves, 55, and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 46, have kept their longtime romance fairly low key — but were just spotted together in San Francisco! Alexandra appeared to be visiting Keanu while he shoots The Matrix 4 on Thursday, Feb. 22 marking the first time they’ve been seen since confirming the relationship. The couple were casual and relaxed as they exited the luxe Omni Hotel, located just steps from the city’s iconic waterfront and Union Square.

The Canadian actor bundled up in a black coat and and leather shoes, carrying a small beige travel bag perfect for the mid-60s temperatures. For her part, Alexandra looked cozy in a leopard print jacket, black pants and and a chic leather handbag. With her gorgeous gray locks back in a ponytail, the beauty kept warm in a black pair of fuzzy Ugg-style boots. The couple, accompanied by an assistant, then stepped into a large black SUV perhaps for a romantic evening out! Fans were seemingly aware of Keanu’s whereabouts, as they lined up to snap cell phone photos of the pair from the sidewalk.

The sighting marks the first since Keanu and Alexandra, who is an artist, made their first red carpet appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in Nov. 2019. Alexandra and Keanu held hands as they arrived at the Gucci-sponsored event, and looked so in love as the posed for photos. Alexandra, who was a longtime collaborator of Keanu’s before dating, stunned for the red carpet appearance in a navy blue gown with black sequin details while Keanu opted for an all-black suit, shirt and tie.

Keanu and Alexandra are truly a perfect couple, with their work going way back to 2011 for the book Ode To Happiness and again in 2016 with follow-up Shadows. Alexandra also photographed her boyfriend on-set while he shot his popular film John Wick. “No one can move the way he can,” Alexandra said of Keanu in a 2017 interview. “He’s a really extreme performer. That’s a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions.” Since, the adorable duo have travelled around the world for signings and appearances. We can’t wait to see more of this amazing couple!