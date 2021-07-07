Keanu Reeves, 56, Suits Back Up As John Wick For 4th Film: See The 1st Look On Set

Ready for round four? Keanu Reeves was all smiles when he was seen for the first time shooting the next ‘John Wick’ movie, and don’t worry – he still looks great in a suit!

There’s one line in the first John Wick movie where Keanu Reeves, as the titular character, says, “People keep asking me if I’m back. And I haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah, I’m thinkin’ I’m back.” Those words were never truer than on Tuesday (July 6) when Keanu, 56, was seen filming the John Wick: Chapter 4 in Germany. Keanu – CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS — is wearing his signature dark suit, was photographed while shooting scenes in front of Berlin’s Sacred Heart Church. While there’s not much difference in terms of looks between normal Keanu and John Wick – save for a finely manicured beard – Keanu’s swagger was noticeably different in these photos. So, yeah, John Wick is back.

The fourth movie, set for a 2022 release, follows John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The film received generally favorable reviews (73 on Metacritic) as it expanded the world. “John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.” The film grossed $326.7 million (on a $75 million budget). It featured a lot of eye-catching stunts, including one sequence when Keanu fought on horseback during a chase in New York City. The pressure is on for director Chad Stahelski to top the prior installment.

“I want to be cool with the action,” Stahelski said in an April 2020 interview with Collider. “I want to be a better director, but that doesn’t mean I want to do less action or have less to do with the action. I guess the third one just felt like I needed a place to go after number two, and I had these ideas. It kind of became that wacky action movie. There’s been a couple days where I’ve decided to do number four and I’ve woken up in a cold sweat going, ‘Horses! How do I beat horses?’ I have no f-cking idea to tell you the truth. I have a lot of really cool ideas for the next one that I think are different and shocking and fun and unique. How to do them, I have no f-ckin’ idea right now. I’m still figuring it out.”

Before going overseas to film John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu spent some quality time with his partner, Alexandra Grant, 47. The two were photographed walking outside the Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA, after enjoying a meal from Wolfgang Puck‘s crew. The two joined Keanu’s Bill & Ted Face The Music co-star Alex Winter, 55, his wife Ramsey Ann Naito, 47, and his son Leroy Winter, 23, for the meal. It was, in a word, a most excellent dining experience.