Keanu Reeves Then & Now: See How He’s Changed Since The First ‘Bill & Ted’ 32 Years Ago

Keanu Reeves has been making us swoon since the 1980s. In honor of ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’s 32nd anniversary, it’s time to take a look back at Keanu then and now with his films.

Keanu Reeves, 56, is one of Hollywood’s quintessential action heroes. He rose to fame in the 1980s, and now he’s one of the most successful actors in the business. Keanu made his feature film debut in the 1986 Youngblood.

However, Keanu’s breakout role would come three years later with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. He played the lovable Ted Logan alongside Alex Winter’s Bill Preston. The film has become a cult classic over the years, and both Keanu and Alex have reunited for two sequels.

In the 1990s, Keanu continued to solidify himself as a leading man. He starred in the 1991 action film Point Break with Patrick Swayze. He co-starred alongside Winona Ryder in the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The two would come together for three more movies in the years to come. Keanu and Winona have remained close friends, and Winona even admitted they may have even gotten married while filming Dracula!

He teamed up with Sandra Bullock for the 1994 flick Speed. Despite their amazing chemistry, Keanu and Sandra were never in a relationship. “Never dated him,” Sandra said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018. “I guess there was something about me, I guess he didn’t like. I think we’re probably friends for that long because we didn’t [hook up].” They later reunited for the 2006 film The Lake House.

Keanu’s stardom increased even more when he began playing Neo in The Matrix starting in 1999. He returned for two more sequels and will reprise the role of Neo in The Matrix 4, which is set to be released in 2021. In 2020, he was spotted in Berlin filming the movie.

He has continued to play memorable characters, even as he nears his fourth decade as an actor in Hollywood. Keanu began playing John Wick in the film series of the same name starting in 2014. He has starred in two John Wick sequels and two more are in the works. Keanu is still revving full speed ahead. Don’t ever underestimate the one and only Keanu.