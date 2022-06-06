Keanu Reeves & GF Alexandra Grant Make Rare Appearance At MOCA Gala In LA: Photos

Keanu Reeves, 57, and his artist girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, 49, looked so in love while attending the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on June 4. The happy couple held hands for the rare red carpet appearance. Alexandra looked stunning in a red dress, while Keanu was handsome in his navy suit. It was their first red carpet together since they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019.

The MOCA Gala is a fundraiser for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Other attendees at the event included Eva Longoria, Krysten Ritter and Christina Hendricks. Keanu and Alexandra were all smiles as they took photos together at the charity event.

While the actor has been adamant about keeping his love life out of the public eye for years, he turned heads when he debuted his relationship with Alexandra at the LACMA Gala in Nov. 2019. The two had known each other for years before that, though. In fact, they first connected when she did illustrations for one of his books in 2011!

Despite going public with the romance, though, Keanu and Alexandra have kept their romance low-key. The MOCA Gala was actually their first time spotted publicly together in more than a year. In 2020, the two spent a lot of time in Berlin together — while he was in town to film The Matrix 4, she joined him on set and for romantic date nights in the city.

While the exact timeline of Keanu and Alexandra’s romantic relationship is unclear, her friend revealed in 2020 that they’d been together “for years.” The friend claimed that Alexandra had referred to Keanu as her “boyfriend” two years prior to that time. So, while a level of mystery remains about these two, they definitely made it clear that they’re madly in love with their cute PDA at the MOCA Gala!