A$AP Rocky Wears A Skirt To Gucci’s Fashion Show At Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Not only is Rihanna‘s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 34, a famous rapper but he is also a fashion icon! The “Fashion Killa” hitmaker stepped out for Milan Fashion Week in a chic skirt for the Gucci show on Feb. 24. A$AP Rocky paired black trousers with a nearly floor-length skirt and a classic pinstripe suit and tie. In addition, the 34-year-old completed his ensemble with black square-toed boots that featured a shiny gold toe embellishment. A few other celebrities spotted at the Gucci show included actress Dakota Johnson and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

Although Riri wasn’t spotted alongside her man at the fashion show, they were recently together at her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Feb. 12. That evening the “Lift Me Up” songstress debuted her baby bump, confirming she is pregnant with their second child. For her performance, the 35-year-old Fenty Beauty founder rocked a monochromatic red ensemble that featured baggy trousers, a red coat, and matching red sneakers. Of course, Riri made sure to tie the look together with an iconic red lipstick color.

The A-list couple also graced the cover of British Vogue for the March 2023 issue on Feb. 15. For the cover, the duo was also joined by their son, who Rihanna gave birth to in May 2022. The Grammy winner and A$AP Rocky matched in all-black ensembles, along with their adorable mini-me (whose name has not been revealed). The brunette bombshell rocked a sleeveless dress with a high slit, while her life partner opted for leather pants and matching leather vest, as he carried his son. Talk about a stylish family!

Prior to that, Rihanna spoke with ELLE magazine on Feb. 10 and opened up about motherhood, her skincare routine, and more, just days ahead of her Super Bowl show. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life. I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process,” she gushed to the outlet. Of course, the Savage X Fenty lingerie maven made sure to give readers some of her beauty tips, which included details on hydrating the skin.

“I do everything I can to stay hydrated, from applying moisturizers to drinking coconut water—it’s really the only way to save your skin, especially on those long flights to different time zones and climates,” Rihanna explained. She later broke down which of her Fenty Beauty products are her go-tos! “I bring Fenty Skin Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask with me on overnight flights, and Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask because it coats my lips and keeps them full-looking. Hydration from head to toe is key!”, she concluded.

After a decade of dodging romance rumors, Rihanna and her handsome beau confirmed their romance when she revealed her baby bump alongside him in Jan. 2022. Four months later they welcomed their first child and will soon become a family of four in the months to come, as she is expecting their second baby in 2023. Rihanna previously dated Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, from 2017 until Jan. 2020, while A$AP Rocky was linked to model Kendall Jenner in previous years.