Lily-Rose Depp Channels Dad Johnny’s Ex Kate Moss In Naked Dress For Edgy Photoshoot

Lily-Rose Depp stunned in a near perfect replica of Kate Moss's famous 1993 sheer party dress!

February 21, 2023 7:09PM EST
Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the UK Premiere of The King at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. The 2019 BFI Film Festival runs from 02 to 13 October. UK Premiere of The King, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2019
Lily-Rose Depp Is seen wearing blue at the Chanel event in Miami. Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp Ref: SPL5499924 041122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Lily-Rose Depp shows off her tones legs as she stops by an ATM in Studio City for some cash. Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Karim Sadli/Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp was almost a mirror image of her dad’s ex in a jaw dropping new set of pics for i-D magazine! The 23-year-old model and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis stunned in a sheer, full-length dress that looked like an exact replica of the Liza Bruce design supermodel Kate Moss famously wore back in 1993. For the publication’s “Timeless Issue,” the Silent Night actress mimicked Kate in the naked slip dress, along with a pair of small black briefs, and casually held a cigarette in her right hand. She wore her hair swept back for the black and white shot with a half-smile with a natural makeup palette.

Lily-Rose Depp channels Kate Moss for a recent photo shoot. (Karim Sadli)

In the decades old snap of Kate, which you can see below, she looked nearly identical, but also held a bottle of liquor and was surrounded by partygoers. Both statuesque models were the epitome of laid-back, risqué beauty. For the cover of the same issue, Lily- Rose slayed in nothing but a pair of unbuttoned jeans. In the jaw dropping collection, she was also photographed wearing an oversized suit with a Jaws t shirt, a black cutout Chanel bodysuit with a pair of matching boots, and a huge leather jacket with nothing but underwear.

An inside-out Mickey Mouse t shirt hinted at Lily’s childhood in the shadow of her Disney-famous dad (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, naturally), a tiny see through white cropped shirt with jeans, and a deeply wrinkled white slip finished off her looks for the compelling issue. It’s impossible not to notice her striking resemblance both her French actress mother and the British 1990s supermodel.

Kate Moss is seen wearing a similar dress at a party in 1993. (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Johnny famously dated Kate for four years between 1994 and 1997, with the 21 Jump Street actor arrested for allegedly trashing a hotel room during the tumultuous high-profile romance. He’s since gone on to have two children during his 14 year long relationship with Lily-Rose’s mother. He’s currently best known for an embattled relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. After a British court ruled against him in a 2020 libel case he brought against The Sun, he then sued Amber for defamation in 2022. Both were found guilty of defaming each other, and they ultimately settled the case. Lily-Rose has remained silent on the matter.

Lily-Rose Depp (Karim Sadli)

