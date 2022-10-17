Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Tight Spandex Shorts To Run Errands: Photo

Lily-Rose Depp ran some errands in Los Angeles over the weekend and looked calm, cool, and confident after stopping at an ATM. The 23-year-old daughter of iconic actor Jonny Depp wore a casual and comfy outfit of black spandex shorts that featured a white design and a cozy black sweater. She paired the look with mid-calve black boots, a tan tote bag, and black shades and accessorized with rings on each hand, a sparkling gold bracelet, and mini hoop earrings.

Lily is rarely seen dressed so casually, as the actress and model loves showing off her incredible fashion sense and the outfits she gets to wear for work on Instagram. For instance, in August, she slayed in a sexy red teddy for her upcoming HBO series, The Idol. Before that, she stunned in a tiny button-up crop top for her latest Chanel collab. She wore high-waisted black underwear and black mesh pants to complete the eye-catching look.

And on her 22nd birthday, she wore a sexy and daring ensemble consisting of red paper bag bottoms and a barely-there top that was backless and had just two straps wrapping around her body to hold it in place. She also wore a more PG-rated pink dress to ring in her birthday, as seen in the final image in the below slideshow.

Lily has been pursuing a career similar to that of her father for about a decade. In 2014, she made her acting debut with a small part in Kevin Smith’s horror flick Tusk. Her next acting gig came in 2016 in another Kevin Smith film, Yoga Hosters, in which she reprised her role from Tusk and starred opposite Kevin’s daughter Harley Quinn Smith. That same year, she signed with the modeling agency CAA shortly after her 59-year-old father made the switch to the top-tier agency.

While she has worked with a number of brands, Lily has been one of the faces of Chanel for quite some time and previously gushed about having a full-circle moment by getting to work with the high-fashion brand. “Chanel feels like a family in a way that no other working relationship ever has,” she told Vogue UK in Oct. 2019. “I’ve known the whole team since I was little and to be able to work with them now is a huge point of pride for me. The work is great, but the people behind it make it really special.”