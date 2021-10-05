Fashion

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, Sizzles In Chanel Mini Skirt At Show After Mom Vanessa Paradis Was Legendary Face Of Brand

Lily-Rose Depp looked gorgeous in a yellow tweed mini skirt at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, looked fabulous at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5. The daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer and model Vanessa Paradis, slayed in a yellow tweed outfit from the collection. The stunning ensemble featured a halterneck top with a plunging V-neck tweed neckline and a silk bodice. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted pleated tweed mini skirt and a pair of black slingback heels.

Lily-Rose has been a Chanel muse since she was 16 years old and she takes after her mother, Vanessa, who was also a muse for the fashion house. Vanessa started her career with Chanel in October 1991 when she starred in a campaign for the Coco Chanel fragrance. Since then, she has been the face of many campaigns for the brand over the years.

Taking a page out of her mother’s book, Lily-Rose has appeared on many runways and campaigns and is also an actress. Even when she is off the runway, her personal style is just as fabulous.

Just recently, Lily-Rose walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Wolf, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 17. For the event, she rocked a sleeveless lavender Chanel Fall 2021 Haute Couture dress with lace straps and a cinched-in waist. She styled the mini dress with matching knee-length shorts underneath, a pair of Gianvito Rossi Black Satin Pumps, and a Chanel Coco Crush Ring Small Version.

The best part of Lily’s look was her long, curly ponytail which was tied together with a long satin bow that draped behind her back.