Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Nothing But A Pair Of Unbuttoned Jeans For Sexy ‘i-D’ Magazine Cover: Photos

Lily-Rose Depp is always taking risks when it comes to fashion and that’s exactly what she did on the latest spring 2023 cover of i-D magazine for “The Timeless Issue.” The 23-year-old looked gorgeous on the cover when she went completely topless, covering up her chest with just her forearm while wearing a pair of unbuttoned Chanel jeans.

Aside from Lily’s sultry cover, the photoshoot just kept getting sexier. In one photo, she rocked a completely sheer, plunging spaghetti strap custom Martin Keehn dress, choosing to go braless underneath, revealing her bare breasts. Under the dress, she rocked a pair of low-rise seamless black underwear and threw her hair back into a messy bun.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Lily rocked a cap-sleeve black Chanel bodysuit with a low-cut neckline and a keyhole cutout on her chest styled with mid-rise vintage boots from Cherry Vintage. She went topless again when she rocked an oversized black leather vintage blazer, also from Cherry Vintage, with a pair of baggy low-rise white boxers.

Not only did Lily look gorgeous throughout the photoshoot, but she dished about what it’s like to be the child of such famous parents – Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. She revealed to the magazine, “I’m so careful about these conversations now. I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood.”

Aside from modeling, Lily will also be starring in a new role for the HBO show, The Idol, which she is super excited about. She admitted, “I’ve dreamt of roles like this for forever. I just don’t think that you could give an actress a greater gift than a role like this.”