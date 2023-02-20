Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Nothing But A Pair Of Unbuttoned Jeans For Sexy ‘i-D’ Magazine Cover: Photos

Lily-Rose Depp looked sexier than ever when she went topless with just a pair of unbuttoned jeans for a new 'i-D' magazine cover.

February 20, 2023
lily-rose depp
Image Credit: Karim Sadli

Lily-Rose Depp is always taking risks when it comes to fashion and that’s exactly what she did on the latest spring 2023 cover of i-D magazine for “The Timeless Issue.” The 23-year-old looked gorgeous on the cover when she went completely topless, covering up her chest with just her forearm while wearing a pair of unbuttoned Chanel jeans.

Lily-Rose Depp for ‘i-D’ magazine. (Karim Sadli)
Lily-Rose Depp for ‘i-D’ magazine. (Karim Sadli)

Aside from Lily’s sultry cover, the photoshoot just kept getting sexier. In one photo, she rocked a completely sheer, plunging spaghetti strap custom Martin Keehn dress, choosing to go braless underneath, revealing her bare breasts. Under the dress, she rocked a pair of low-rise seamless black underwear and threw her hair back into a messy bun.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Lily rocked a cap-sleeve black Chanel bodysuit with a low-cut neckline and a keyhole cutout on her chest styled with mid-rise vintage boots from Cherry Vintage. She went topless again when she rocked an oversized black leather vintage blazer, also from Cherry Vintage, with a pair of baggy low-rise white boxers.

Lily-Rose Depp for ‘i-D’ magazine. (Karim Sadli)

Not only did Lily look gorgeous throughout the photoshoot, but she dished about what it’s like to be the child of such famous parentsJohnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. She revealed to the magazine, “I’m so careful about these conversations now. I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood.”

Lily-Rose Depp for ‘i-D’ magazine. (Karim Sadli)

Aside from modeling, Lily will also be starring in a new role for the HBO show, The Idol, which she is super excited about. She admitted, “I’ve dreamt of roles like this for forever. I just don’t think that you could give an actress a greater gift than a role like this.”

