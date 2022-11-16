Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How Dad Johnny & Her Mom Protected Her From Their Fame As She Grew Up

Lily-Rose Depp admitted that her parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis did their best in giving her and her brother Jack as normal of an upbringing as they could. The Idol actress, 23, opened up about how Johnny, 59, and Vanessa, 49, raised her and her brother, 20, in a new interview with Elle published on Wednesday, November 16.

With the work that the Pirates of the Caribbean star and “Joe le Taxi” singer put in with raising their kids, Lily-Rose said that during her childhood, she only knew what it was like to have famous parents. “My parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible,” she said. “I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know.”

Later in the interview, the Silent Night actress explained that she cherishes her privacy when speaking about being open with friends versus the public. “But I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect,” she said.

Other than her childhood, Lily-Rose also opened up about why she hasn’t spoken up about her father’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal,” she explained. “I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like, for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”

While Lily-Rose has made it clear how much she values her personal life, she has stepped into the spotlight a little more recently, like when she attended a Chanel fashion show, looking so much like her mom early in November. She’s also set to star alongside The Weeknd as Jocelyn in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, which is expected to premiere in 2023.