‘The Idol’ New Teaser: Lily-Rose Depp Gets Swept Up Into Weeknd’s Crazy World

The Weeknd shared a new teaser trailer for his upcoming series The Idol at his Las Vegas concert on August 20. The show is set in the “gutters of Hollywood” and against the backdrop of the music industry.

The Weeknd plays a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. In the trailer, The Weeknd gets a call and answers smoothly, “Hello, angel.”

Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn, a music star on the rise. At one point, she struts into a record company wearing a barely-there black dress. She does get the fame, but at what cost?

“That’s sex,” Jane Adams says in the teaser. Dan Levy replies, “This is sex?” Jane answers, “That’s sex. That’s what we’re selling.”

The cast of The Idol is stacked. Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria are also a part of the cast.

The first teaser dropped in July 2022 and gave fans some insight into the twisted relationship between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose’s characters. “Why don’t you just be yourself?” The Weeknd asks Jocelyn at the dinner table. She replies simply, “Because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.” A the end of the trailer, he wants to know if Jocelyn trusts him. She whispers, “Not really.”

The show will mark The Weeknd’s official acting debut, and he’s going all-in with The Idol. He’s known for his theatrical musical video and appeared as himself in the 2019 Adam Sandler movie Uncut Gems. He’s currently finishing up his After Hours til Dawn tour, where he’s always treated fans to footage of his show.

The Idol was co-created by The Weeknd, Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. The series will consist of 6 episodes. HBO hasn’t revealed a release date, but the teaser says that it’s “coming soon.”