Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's daughter looked like she was having a great date night with her boyfriend, Yassine Stein, in West Hollywood.

June 3, 2022 2:40PM EDT
Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the UK Premiere of The King at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. The 2019 BFI Film Festival runs from 02 to 13 October. UK Premiere of The King, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Lily-Rose Deppp Is All Smiles While At Dinner With Boyfriend Yassine Stein After Her Father Johnny Depp's Big Defamation Trial Win Against Amber Heard. The Model & Actress Who Just Celebrated Her 23rd Birthday Was Spotted Taking A Smoke Break And Showing Lot Of Pda With Her Boyfriend During The Celebratory Romantic Dinner Which Took Place At The Sunset Tower In West Hollywood, CA. 01 Jun 2022 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp Is All Smiles While At Dinner With Boyfriend Yassine Stein. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA864373_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lily-Rose Depp Chanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2021, Paris Fashion Week, France - 06 Oct 2020 Wearing Chanel
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.

Lily had a huge smile on as she was on a date with her boyfriend. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

 

Lily-Rose rocked a leather jacket over a black skirt, as she smiled up at Yassine. She also had a simple pair of earrings on and her blonde hair was styled up in a ponytail. Her boyfriend, who has very long black hair, was facing her while he appeared to have a cigarette in his hand. The French rapper rocked a pair of blue jeans and a black sweater, along with a matching beanie.

The photos were taken after Lily-Rose’s dad Johnny Depp had won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday. Johnny’s defamation win came shortly after Lily-Rose had also celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 27. The model posted a few photos to her social media with her wearing a sash while out celebrating. The birthday photos were the first new pictures of Lily-Rose since the trial between the two exes began. Johnny shares Lily-Rose with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, whom he also has a son Jack, 20, with.

Johnny’s kids came up a fair bit in the trial. During his testimony, he revealed that his daughter didn’t come to his wedding to Amber, because they were “not on particularly great terms.” After the verdict came in, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had admitted that his children were one of the reasons he was looking to share his side of the story. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me,” he wrote in a statement after the verdict came in.

