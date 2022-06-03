Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.

Lily-Rose rocked a leather jacket over a black skirt, as she smiled up at Yassine. She also had a simple pair of earrings on and her blonde hair was styled up in a ponytail. Her boyfriend, who has very long black hair, was facing her while he appeared to have a cigarette in his hand. The French rapper rocked a pair of blue jeans and a black sweater, along with a matching beanie.

The photos were taken after Lily-Rose’s dad Johnny Depp had won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday. Johnny’s defamation win came shortly after Lily-Rose had also celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 27. The model posted a few photos to her social media with her wearing a sash while out celebrating. The birthday photos were the first new pictures of Lily-Rose since the trial between the two exes began. Johnny shares Lily-Rose with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, whom he also has a son Jack, 20, with.

Johnny’s kids came up a fair bit in the trial. During his testimony, he revealed that his daughter didn’t come to his wedding to Amber, because they were “not on particularly great terms.” After the verdict came in, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had admitted that his children were one of the reasons he was looking to share his side of the story. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me,” he wrote in a statement after the verdict came in.