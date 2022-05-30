Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Happy In 1st Photo Since Dad’s Trial Began

Lily-Rose Depp stunned in her first photo since dad Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard began. The model was celebrating her 23rd birthday on May 27 in the images, which were both shared to her well-curated Instagram account. Lily-Rose, who Johnny shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, wore a camisole floral tank top adorned with pink lace for the stunning pictures.

She sported a matching ‘Happy Birthday Princess’ sash over top as she posed for the casual pics, which also showed off her glam in natural sunlight. While the Chanel ambassador didn’t tag a location, a glam room mirror with open bags of makeup could be seen behind her, along with two bunk beds. The beauty opted for a neutral and glowy makeup look, consisting of a light eyeshadow, nude lip, and plenty of highlighter on her cheek and brow bones.

It appears someone also sent her a celebratory bouquet of flowers, which she also snapped and shared a photo of with the number 23.

While Lily-Rose did not testify in her dad’s 100 million dollar trial vs. ex-wife Amber Heard, her name was brought up several times in the ordeal. The legal trouble between the actors began after Heard, 35, published an op-ed alleging that Johnny had abused her in The Washington Post. “I spoke up against sexual violence,” the headline read. While Johnny was not directly named in the story, Johnny claims it later lead to him being dropped from film roles — including the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises.

Johnny clarified on the stand that his children Lily and Jack, 20, were a large part of him suing Amber for defamation. “Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not only in that instance but to stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16,” he said. “I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue.”

It was also revealed that Lily-Rose was not in attendance at her father’s 2015 wedding to the Aquaman actress. “My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons,” he said in the courtroom on Wednesday, April 20.