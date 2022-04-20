Johnny Depp Reveals Why Daughter Lily Rose Didn’t Attend His Wedding With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, 58, is sharing shocking details about his wedding with Amber Heard and how it affected his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. The actor took the stand at his defamation trial against his now ex-wife in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday and reportedly admitted she and the 22-year-old actress and model, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, didn’t get along.

“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons,” he said during his testimony, according to PEOPLE.

Johnny and Amber got hitched in Feb. 2015 on his private island in the Bahamas and he also reportedly told the courtroom that she and some of her friends took drugs, which included a “communal bag of MDMA,” at their wedding reception. “Dinner, dancing and drugs,” he said, according to the outlet, before admitting he smoked his “drug of choice,” marijuana.

View Related Gallery Amber Heard & Johnny Depp: Photos Of The Embattled Exes Amid Their Trial Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 18 April 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollars defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 18 Apr 2022

Johnny, who is also the father of a 20-year-old son Jack, reportedly further explained that he and Amber didn’t have a prenuptial agreement and later discussions of obtaining one caused disagreements between them. He also reportedly said that the reason he stayed in his tumultuous marriage with Amber until 2017 was because his “father stayed in his abusive marriage.”

“And I didn’t want to fail,” he reportedly explained. “I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around. Because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this, suddenly this opponent. It wasn’t my girl, she had become my opponent.”

Johnny’s testimony comes after he sued Amber in 2019 for an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post on 2018. In it, she wrote about surviving domestic violence and although she didn’t mention Johnny by name, he claims it was insinuated and his successful acting career has been suffering from it. He is seeking $50 million in the lawsuit.