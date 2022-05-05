Johnny Depp’s Ex Vanessa Paradis Seen For 1st Time Since Amber Heard Trial Started

Vanessa Paradis was pictured at the Chanel Cruise show in Monte-Carlo on Thursday, May 5. It marked the first time that the 49-year-old French model/actress has been seen in public since her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp began his defamation trial against Amber Heard in Virginia. Vanessa, as seen in THESE PHOTOS, showed up to the fashion show in a chic tweed jacket, as well as a white T-shirt that she tucked into a pair of blue jeans and a black belt. Vanessa accessorized her all-Chanel look with a stylish pair of pink and black heels.

Vanessa is the mother of Johnny’s children Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and Jack Depp, 20. The exes started dating in 1998 while Johnny, 58, was filming The Ninth Gate in Paris. Despite being together for 14 years and having two children together, Vanessa and Johnny never got married. A few years after the pair’s 2012 split, Amber got married to French film director Samuel Benchetrit. Their nuptials took place in June 2018, at which point Johnny already got married and then divorced from his The Rum Diary co-star Amber Heard, 36.

Currently, Johnny and Amber are facing off in a defamation trial that stems from a December 2018 op-ed that Amber wrote for the Washington Post. In the piece, the Aquaman actress claimed she had become “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” and although she didn’t cite her ex-husband by name, Johnny filed a libel lawsuit against her. His lawyers accused Amber of fabricating the claims to advance her career, prompting her to file a $100 million countersuit.

Johnny already took the stand for his cross-examination in the trial. An email was shown to the court from July 2013 where Johnny referred to Vanessa as a “c*nt” to his pal Elton John. The email, according to New York Post, allegedly read, “my kids have fallen head over heels in deep love with Amber (my girl) and that pressure off my shoulders is f***ing good!! that is, until the french extortionist (ex c*nt) attempt to brainwash them against her….which, i’m sure is imminent.” Johnny confirmed in court that he was referring to Vanessa in the disparaging email.

When Amber originally accused Johnny of abuse, Vanessa backed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and said the allegations were “nothing like the true Johnny I have known.” She also confirmed that Johnny was never “violent or abusive” during their 14-year relationship.