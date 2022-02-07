See Pics

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, Rocks Sheer Crop Top While Out With Boyfriend Yassine Stein

Lily-Rose Depp and boyfriend Yassine Stein looked sporty and sexy while heading out for a casual lunch date  in Los Angeles.

Ah, l’amour! Lily-Rose Depp, 22, looked low-key gorgeous while out with her French rapper boyfriend Yassine Stein on February 6 in Los Angeles. For their Sunday fun day, the Chanel model chose a relaxed style—while still looking sexy—in a cropped sheer black camisole and black track pants worn low, showing off her tiny midsection. Lily wore her hair in a low, messy bun and completed her California cool look with black sunglasses. Yassine also rocked all black, with his long hair pulled back under a sport cap, appearing happy and relaxed in Lily’s company.

Lily-Rose Depp and boyfriend Yassine Stein out in Los Angeles on Feb (LESE/BamBam / BACKGRID)

Lily and the Moroccan-born singer were first spotted looking couple-y during a Paris outing in October. One month later, they were  snapped smooching passionately in an L.A. grocery store parking lot. Lily had been dating Austin Butler last summer, so fans were initially surprised to see her with a new beau at the time, but it is safe to say that Lily and Yassine are still going strong! Austin seems to be doing just fine himself, as he has been linked with Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford‘s daughter and mini-me.

Lily is quite a mini-me herself, and gets her striking looks from her mother, French singer and model Vanessa Paradis. While she definitely looks more like mom, Lily seems to be following more in her father Johnny Depp‘s footsteps career-wise, though. The young star is currently filming the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol with music superstar The Weeknd. Not too shabby.

In Lily’s latest film Wolf, she tackles a highly challenging role. She plays a wildcat, or a girl who actually thinks she is one (called species dysmorphia), in the intense psychological drama. “I was struck by how unique this story felt, and how unique and beautifully complex all of the characters felt,” Lily shared in a recent interview with Sweety High.

Whether it’s in fashion or film roles, “beautifully complex” is always intriguing and it’s all about taking risks. For Lily to be able to command the big screen or small screen, effortlessly work the runway in high fashion, or stroll around dressed down in sneakers with a coffee in hand, she is simply stunning and hard to take your eyes off of!