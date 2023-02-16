Tristan Thompson & Son Prince, 6, Are All Smiles In Rare Photos Together: ‘A Young King’

The NBA star shared an adorable series of photos together where the father-son duo looked like they were laughing.

Tristan Thompson praised his eldest son Prince in an adorable Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15. The Chicago Bulls player, 31, smiled wide with his son, 6, as he doted on his young boy, 6, whom he shares with an ex-girlfriend. He wrote a sweet caption, calling his son royalty, fitting for his name. “A Young King in the making, my Prince,” he wrote in the caption with a crown emoji.

In the photos, Tristan crouched down and put his arm around his son, and they smiled wide and laughed. Tristan sported an all-black outfit with a beanie and white sneakers. Prince rocked a red t-shirt and black sweatpants, and he held a bouquet of roses. It was definitely an adorable father-son moment between the two.

Prince is the eldest of Tristan’s four kids. He shares him with his ex Jordan Craig. He also has a daughter True, 4, who he shares with another ex Khloe KardashianTristan and Khloe also have a second son that they had via a surrogate in August. Tristan has another son Theo1, with Maralee Nicholswhom he briefly had a relationship with. The birth of Theo led to a scandal related to his paternity and eventually led to his and Khloe’s split. 

While Tristan rarely shows photos of his eldest son, he does occasionally give a glimpse into his life on social media, like when Prince had his first day of school back in September, when he posted an adorable photo of the two of them sitting at a lunch table.

Since Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second son, there have been rumors about the pair reuniting at different points, but the Good American founder recently shut down the speculation during an Instagram Q&A. “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” she wrote.

While the couple hasn’t reunited, Khloe was there for her ex when his mother Andrea died of a heart attack in January. Khloe paid tribute to Tristan’s mom on her Instagram after her death. “This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom,” she said.

