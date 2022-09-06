Tristan Thompson Takes Son Prince, 5, To 1st Day Of School In Rare Photo Together

Tristan Thompson got sentimental in a sweet back-to-school Instagram post with his son, Prince, on Sept. 6.

Tristan Thompson
The kids are headed back to school as summer comes to a close, and celebrity kids are no exception. Chicago Bulls player, Tristan Thompson, 31, showed that he is definitely ready for the morning school drop-off routine with a rare snapshot with his son! The ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 38, shared a sweet photo with son, Prince, 5, to his Instagram on Sept. 6, as he took his child to school.

Tristan captioned the photo, “My young King’s first day,” along with a crown, pencil, and book emojis. His loving post is a slight rarity since the father-of-four does not share photos of his kids very often. For the back-to-school snapshot, the athlete kept his look casual with black pants, a black shirt with the Supreme logo, and a black cap. Tristan also made sure to look extra stylish and paired the outfit with colorful Nikes, a silver watch, and a classic gold chain.

Prince, who is Tristan’s eldest child, also looked like he was ready to take on the first day back in class with his handsome outfit. The adorable toddler wore a white Moschino t-shirt and green shorts; however, his shoes were covered by his customized backpack. And the unique school bag might just be the best part of the father and son photo, since it had his name written on it. The iconic backpack also had images of Grogu from Star Wars – can we say backpack goals?!

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson is a father to four children, including his son Prince. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

While both Tristan and Prince smiled big for the photo, Tristan’s 3.7 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to gush over the milestone moment. One fan wrote, “Take it all in. The years go fast once they start school!” But some fans were wondering why the famous dad only shared a photo of Prince’s first day back in classes. A separate Instagram user wrote, “What about all the others?” It is likely that Tristan did not share the same type of photo with his other kids, as they are not yet old enough to start school.

He shares two kids with KUWTK star Khloe, including True Thompson, 4, and a newborn son, born on Aug. 5, whose name is not yet publicly known. And aside from Prince, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, 31, he shares his eight-month-old son, Theo Thompson, with Maralee Nichols. Theo was born on December 1, 2021, and the birth revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe (once again) back in March 2021, while they were still together. The drama surrounding the paternity test broke on an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians back on June 9. And while Khloe and Tristan are no longer romantically involved, they continue to co-parent both of their adorable kids together.

Khloe and her ex-boyfriend conceived their new bundle of joy back in November 2021, just weeks before he welcomed Theo with Maralee. The TV personality’s second child was conceived via a surrogate, Khloe’s rep told confirmed to HollywoodLife back in July. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

