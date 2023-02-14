Olivia Wilde Clarifies Why She Called A$AP Rocky ‘Hot’ During Rihanna’s Halftime Show After Backlash

Olivia Wilde found herself in another spot of drama following Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show when fans thought Olivia, 38, was thirsting after Rih’s man, A$AP Rocky. “I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” she said in a now-deleted post (h/t Just Jared). Following a backlash for calling Rocky, 34, hot, Olivia clarified what she meant. “For anyone who got it twisted,” she posted to her Instagram Story, along with Rolling Stone‘s video of Rocky recording Rihanna, 34, as she performed, a giant smile on his face. “It’s hot to respect your partner,” Olivia explained, “especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

The drama stems from how Olivia is single and Rocky is now. Olivia and Harry Styles split in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating. Rocky and Rihanna have been together since early 2020 and have one child — for now. Rihanna and Rocky are growing their family: Rih revealed her baby bump at the start of her Halftime show, and shortly afterward, her rep confirmed that Rihanna was, in fact, pregnant.

Rocky was a proud partner during Rih’s halftime spectacular. The footage that Olivia shared had him join the thousands gathered at State Farm Stadium to witness Rihanna’s comeback. Like any other fan, Rocky had his phone out as he recorded Rihanna’s show. His grin was from ear to ear, and after he got his shot, he pocked the phone to enjoy the rest of the show. He cheered, clapped, and smiled when everything was said and done.

A$AP Rocky might have been the only one who knew that Rihanna had a bun in the oven. TMZ reported that Rihanna rocked baggy clothes and figure-hiding outfits during her Halftime rehearsals, to where even her backup dancers were unaware that she was performing for two. It also helped that Rihanna sported oversized streetwear during recent date nights with Rocky, so it wouldn’t have been out of the norm for her to wear outfits that hid her figure.

The recent “Hot” backlash is Olivia’s latest bit of drama. In late January, she reunited with her ex, Jason Sudeikis. Despite the acrimonious split, which saw Olivia get served custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon, the two hugged each other during this reunion. However, all was not as it seemed, as TMZ later reported that they’re still battling it out in the courts over custody of their two kids, son Otis, 8, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy.