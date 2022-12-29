Rihanna Rocks Sweat Shorts & Fur Coat For Low-Key Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Image Credit: SBNYP / BACKGRID

If there’s one thing Rihanna knows how to do it’s make sweatpants look sexy and that’s exactly what she did while out on a date in LA with A$AP Rocky on Dec. 28. The 34-year-old showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of charcoal sweat shorts with a matching hoodie and a fur coat on top.

Rihanna’s elastic sweat shorts ended just above her knees and she styled them with a matching baggy hooded sweatshirt. On top of her hoodie, she wore a knee-length brown fur mink coat and she topped her look off with bright green sequin sneakers. As for A$AP, he rocked a pair of baggy black distressed jeans with a white T-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, and a fitted black leather jacket.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was out in LA the other day when she wore a pair of Stussy & Dries Van Noten Hand-Stencilled Jeans, with a Missing Advisory Parents T-shirt and a Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Tie-Dye Coat on top. She accessorized her look with an Emily P Wheeler 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Cuff, a Briony Raymond Diamond Necklace, and a pair of Saint Laurent Chica Slingback Pumps.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Rihanna was when she was on the beach wearing a completely sheer, sleeveless black Chanel Spring 2023 Maxi Dress. The halterneck dress was lined with crystals while the rest of the frock was completely see-through with a plunging hip-high slit on the side of the skirt. She topped her look off with a massive silver cuff bracelet and natural curls.

Aside from this look, she was out shopping the day before when she wore a pair of super baggy dark blue jeans with a Nike Julius Randle New York Knicks 20/21 Jersey and a Ambush Mixed Inside out Oversized Blazer on top. She tied her look together with an Awge Blue Trucker Hat and a pair of Timberland Premium Boots in Wheat Nubuck.