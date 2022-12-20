Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Enjoy Date Night In Beverly Hills After Sharing 1st Photo Of Baby Boy To The World

After revealing their 7-month-old son's face in a photoshoot and a TikTok, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a night out just them two in Beverly Hills.

By:
December 20, 2022 12:41PM EST
Rihanna
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bevelry Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna & A$AP Rocky enjoy a date night in Beverly Hills days after showing off their baby boy to the world. A$AP Rocky came out with an arm full of his brand of cogniac “Mercer + Prince.'' The rapper has joined many others in the spirits game, putting his name to an affordable $38 a bottle Blended Canadian Whisky. The couple kept their look dressed up causal both sporting jeans with the Fenty mogul pairing her denim with a large coat and a t-shirt that read Missing Parents advisory. Rocky dressed up his jeans with a blazer, white shirt and tie and a belt with dollar sign buckle. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky head to dinner at Carbone in Miami. Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5507668 041222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, stepped out in Beverly Hills for a date night after showing off their son to the public for the first time. The power couple was seen leaving a restaurant where they enjoyed a romantic dinner on December 19. Rihanna and A$AP’s life has been so hectic since they became parents, so they probably cherish these special moments together.

Both RiRi and A$AP dressed pretty casual in jeans for the dinner date. The “Lift Me Up” singer paired her denim with a large coat and a white and black T-shirt that hilariously read “Missing Parents Advisory.” A$AP dressed up his jeans with a blazer, white shirt and tie and a belt with a dollar sign buckle. The “Peso” rapper walked out of the restaurant smoking and holding bottles of his Canadian whisky, Mercer + Prince.

Rihanna
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on a dinner date in Beverly Hills (Photo: TPG / BACKGRID)

After seven months of keeping their baby boy out of the spotlight, Rihanna and A$AP finally showed off their bundle of joy to the world on Dec. 17. Rihanna released a TikTok video starring her son who made a funny face at the camera. The 7-month-old squealed and yawned in his car seat as he tried to grab Rihanna’s phone and eat it. The little boy, who’s name has yet to be confirmed, looked so much like Rihanna in the clip.

@rihanna

hacked

♬ original sound – Rihanna

Fans got another glimpse at Rihanna’s baby boy when the family was spotted on a photo shoot that took place hours before Rihanna released the TikTok video. Rihanna and A$AP’s son was wrapped in a blanket in the photos taken on the Malibu beach with his famous parents.

Rihanna and A$AP — who have been dating for two years — announced their pregnancy news in January of 2021 with an incredible maternity photoshoot in New York City. They then welcomed their son on May 13. The couple has kept him, including his name, very private and out of the spotlight.

Rihanna
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Rihanna gushed over motherhood in an interview while promoting her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show in November. “Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said to Access Hollywood. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad