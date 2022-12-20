Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Enjoy Date Night In Beverly Hills After Sharing 1st Photo Of Baby Boy To The World

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, stepped out in Beverly Hills for a date night after showing off their son to the public for the first time. The power couple was seen leaving a restaurant where they enjoyed a romantic dinner on December 19. Rihanna and A$AP’s life has been so hectic since they became parents, so they probably cherish these special moments together.

Both RiRi and A$AP dressed pretty casual in jeans for the dinner date. The “Lift Me Up” singer paired her denim with a large coat and a white and black T-shirt that hilariously read “Missing Parents Advisory.” A$AP dressed up his jeans with a blazer, white shirt and tie and a belt with a dollar sign buckle. The “Peso” rapper walked out of the restaurant smoking and holding bottles of his Canadian whisky, Mercer + Prince.

After seven months of keeping their baby boy out of the spotlight, Rihanna and A$AP finally showed off their bundle of joy to the world on Dec. 17. Rihanna released a TikTok video starring her son who made a funny face at the camera. The 7-month-old squealed and yawned in his car seat as he tried to grab Rihanna’s phone and eat it. The little boy, who’s name has yet to be confirmed, looked so much like Rihanna in the clip.

Fans got another glimpse at Rihanna’s baby boy when the family was spotted on a photo shoot that took place hours before Rihanna released the TikTok video. Rihanna and A$AP’s son was wrapped in a blanket in the photos taken on the Malibu beach with his famous parents.

Rihanna and A$AP — who have been dating for two years — announced their pregnancy news in January of 2021 with an incredible maternity photoshoot in New York City. They then welcomed their son on May 13. The couple has kept him, including his name, very private and out of the spotlight.

Rihanna gushed over motherhood in an interview while promoting her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show in November. “Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said to Access Hollywood. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”