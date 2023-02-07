Priscilla Presley Hangs Out With Bam Margera Three Weeks After Lisa Marie’s Death: Photos & Video

Jackass alum Bam Margera, 43, and Priscilla Presley, 77, taking selfies together was not on many people’s 2023 bingo card, but here we are! Bam’s shocking Instagram posts with Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife come nearly one month after her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, tragically died on Jan. 12. “Lunch with prescilla [sic] Presley,” the former pro skateboarder captioned the first post with Priscilla on Tuesday. In a separate post, Bam smiled big while the red-haired beauty appeared to be watching his five-year-old son. “Priscilla Presley watching Phoenix the wolf,” he captioned the snapshot.

The Dallas alum even made an adorable birthday tribute post for Bam’s son, who he shares with his wife, Nicole Boyd. “Happy birthday Phoenix,” Priscilla said. “To the wolf!” Both Bam and the 77-year-old held a thumbs up in unison for the sweet clip. Soon after the 43-year-old shared the series of posts with the A-lister, many of his followers flooded the comments with their reactions. “this is so dope bam,” one admirer quipped, while another chimed in, “Two legends.” Some people also pointed out how unlikely it is to see the two stars together. “Bro this is not on my bingo card,” a separate follower wrote.

Priscilla and Bam’s surprising lunch date comes one week after the mother-of-two publicly mourned her late daughter on her birthday via Instagram. “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son [Navarone Garibaldi],” her lengthy caption began. “Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

Lisa’s mother also recently made headlines for slamming the “noise” surrounding her reported challenge of her late daughter’s trust. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” her statement to PEOPLE read on Feb. 3. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.” Priscilla did not name someone in particular, but she did clap back at them. “This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out,” she went on. “Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

As many know, the late “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker died on Jan. 12 after she suffered from cardiac arrest just hours prior. Following her untimely passing, The Naked Gun actress released a statement to AP to confirm the heartbreaking news. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she shared at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa is survived by her mother and her three kids: Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 14. The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla also had a son, Benjamin Keough, who died on July 12, 2020. Notably, all three of Lisa’s daughters have inherited their grandfather’s massive Graceland Estate, as previously reported by PEOPLE on Jan. 16.