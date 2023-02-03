Madonna, 64, Rocks Low-Cut Corset In Sexy Photos Days Before Attending Grammys

Madonna pulled out her sexiest black lace corsets to show off just days before heading to her stomping grounds at the Grammy awards!

Madonna
Madonna, 64, geared up for the Grammys by taking to Instagram with some eye-catching pics! In photos you can SEE HERE, the “Vogue” singer took to Instagram stories on Friday, February 3, to share a sexy photo of herself rocking a seriously low black lace corset, paired with a huge cowboy hat. She accessorized with a nod to her 80s persona — crucifix earrings, and a cluster of heavily layered necklaces. She pulled her reddish hair into two long braids, and finished her makeup glam with soft pink lips and heavy eyeliner. Madge also rocked deep purple nail polish. In another pic, she wore her hair in a messy bun with barrettes and paired the skin tight corset with a pair of matching boy shorts.

The sizzling pics come just two days ahead of her planned appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. According to Variety, the iconic Like a Virgin singer will be presenting at the ceremony. She’s also gearing up for her 35 city “The Celebration Tour” this summer. In a post shared Thursday, February 2, she shared yet another black corset paired with a black cropped jacket, black pants and matching scarf. She wore her hair in layers of heavy curls for the photo. “What songs should I play on the Celebration Tour?” she asked her 18.7 million followers on the platform.

Wearing provocative, sexy, and low-cut styles is nothing new for the controversial songstress and Desperately Seeking Susan star. She remains unapologetic about her sexy public persona. “Madonna is, and always will be, extremely comfortable in her own skin,” a source told HollywoodLife EXLCUSIVELY back in December of 2021.

“Madonna knows who she is inside and out, and she will never apologize for standing in her own truth,” they continued. “She will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels.”

