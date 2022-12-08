Madonna Rocks Black Lace Balaclava & Matching Bustier In Provocative New Video

Pop icon Madonna, 64, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her latest revealing outfit, which featured a black lace balaclava. “Only You……… (Me) #elvis,” she captioned the strange video. In the clip, the “Hung Up” singer propped herself up on a bed while holding her riding crop in her mouth and rocked a pair of black gloves. At the start of the clip, Madonna was seen wearing a pair of on-trend mini sunglasses, and then it was edited to show her on the bed. Notably, the riding crop she used as her prop in the clip was also the same one she carried at Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 2.

When Madonna posted the Instagram Reel, which was originally a TikTok she’s since deleted, many of her 18.6 million followers took to the comments section to talk about her look. “Sorry this looks nothing like Madonna. I didn’t even know it was her till it said it…”, one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Madam, what is going on here?” And a third follower wrote, “Just why!”

But, of course, some loyal Madonna fans simply just wanted to know if she was releasing new music soon. “But we’re dying to hear new music,” the separate fan commented. While another fan was completely obsessed with the look and wrote, “MORE, MORE, MORE!!!!” Madonna’s fiery red locks were also a hit with another admirer. “@madonna You are so stunning & this red hair,” they added.

This is also not the first time that Madonna has posted a proactive video on her social media, as she’s been continuously doing so over the last few months. The hitmaker was seen twerking in a black lace bra on TikTok on Nov. 3, and her fans were once again shocked. One fan noted that they were first taken aback by the raunchy post, but then remembered it was the Grammy-winning singer. “At first I was slightly appalled but then I remembered that this is Madonna. My feelings are irrelevant,” the admirer wrote.

Madonna doesn’t let the haters get to her though, as she posted a TikTok for her naysayers on Nov. 30. “God bless even the b*****s that don’t f*** with me,” the audio in her clip sounded off. In this post, the 64-year-old sported a long black trench coat, lingerie, platform boots, and a fedora hat. And just three days prior, Madonna quoted Kylie Jenner, 25, from the latest episode of The Kardashians, in a separate video. “I’m still a mom, but these are the years I’m supposed to be naked with my t*****s out, a** out, f*** yeah,” the star’s video said.