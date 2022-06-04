Madonna Wears Black Garters & Lingerie As She Seductively Poses On Bed: Photos

Madonna certainly knows how to strike a pose! The original Material Girl, 63, did exactly that as she shared a set of racy snaps to her Instagram on Friday, June 3. Rocking a gorgeous black-and-gold Versace dress, the Dick Tracy star looked absolutely fantastic while giving it all for the camera. “Jet-lag…………..✈️💀🤍,” she captioned the album.

Always the fashionista with famous friends, Madonna was recently snapped with British music sensation FKA Twigs. The icon was spotted leaving London’s members-only club The Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square donning a sheer top and fishnet stockings as she held hands with the “Glass & Patron” singer, 34. The unlikely duo kept the shutterbugs busy as their looks were fierce and flashy.

The outing was a departure for Madonna, as she has been enjoying family festivities at home recently, including celebrating Easter with her big brood. In adorable snaps she shared of the holiday soiree, the star rocked a short-sleeve mesh green crop top, high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers. The Easter shindig wouldn’t be complete without some family fun activities like egg-coloring and basket-hiding! The singer captioned the clip, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy.” And in her Instagram Story, she added more photos from the day, writing alongside them. “The Easter Bunny says love first.

It’s obvious Madonna loves spending holidays with her kids, as she treated them all to a winter getaway over the new year. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, Madonna posted the adorable snap of herself walking snowy streets with her son Rocco Ritchie. The pics prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage. A few days before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes Leon from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 25-year-old beauty, whom Madonna shares with Carlos Leon, rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination.