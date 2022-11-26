Madonna Sports Newly Red Hair In Rare Photo With All 6 Of Her Kids, Aged 10-26, On Thanksgiving

Madonna revealed what she's most 'thankful for' in a new Instagram post that featured a variety of family photos from her eventful holiday.

Madonna, 64, is a proud and grateful mom. The singer took to Instagram to share a post full of many photos from her Thanksgiving celebration, including one of her posing with all six of her kids and showing off her new red hair. It featured Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 10.

The group was dressed to impress in various mostly black outfits for the occasion. Madonna wore a short-sleeved dress with lacy gloves and black boots while her three youngest girls also rocked similar looks. Lourdes went with a crop top and pants, and Rocco wore a gray suit and tie. David went with a light blue turtleneck, necklaces, and black-framed glasses.

“What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” Madonna wrote alongside the post, which also featured other photos from the holiday. There were solo shots of her and the kids and some photos that showed off her bleached eyebrows up close. There was also a photo of a note of thanks placed on a table and some pics of her and the kids playing music on a turntable. Once the post went public, it didn’t take long for the “Dress You Up” crooner’s fans to comment on the epic and rare photos.

Madonna with blonde hair during a previous outing. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

 

“The children have grown so beautifully! You’re an awesome mom! We can see it in your kids!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “Lovely to see you all together, Madonna. You look stunning, also! ❤️.” A third called the family “beautiful” and a fourth shared how seeing the family together for the special day was “so sweet.”

Before Madonna posted her Thanksgiving photos, she made headlines for sharing wild photos of herself in a video. She wore a bright green shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt and black hot pants as she struck various poses, including some that had her drinking out of a silver dog bowl. She also accessorized with sparkly silver-framed shades for some of the snapshots and received many compliments.

