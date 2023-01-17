J.Lo Reveals She Almost Participated In Madonna & Britney Spears’ VMAs Kiss: Why She Skipped It

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight on that steamy onstage kiss involving Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera. The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, claimed in a new interview with E! News (via Billboard) that she was supposed to be onstage with the two pop icons when it all went down in 2003. “Yes, that is actually true,” the Selena actress told the outlet. “I was filming a movie in Canada. We had met — me, her and Britney — to do it, at [Madonna’s] home. I just couldn’t get off the film, so we couldn’t do it. Then they got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it.”

She continued, noting that she’s a fan of Madonna. “I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it,” she explained. “I love Madonna, I’m a huge fan, I always have been.” Indeed, the honor did go to XTina, who also kissed the “Like A Virgin” singer onstage. Brit and Christina memorably wore white, bridal themed looks while Madonna went for a commanding black bodysuit with detached sleeves.

The moment became one of TV’s most talked about of the year, and not one easily forgotten by fans, or the stars themselves. In fact, in 2021 Britney, now 41, fondly recalled the moment during a fan Q&A on Instagram back in 2021. After being asked if she’d ever kissed a girl, the “Toxic” singer responded directly, saying, “Yes I have kissed a girl and her name is Madonna,” while smiling broadly at the memory. And when she married Sam Asghari, 28, in a surprise, star-studded ceremony in June, she recreated the kiss with an impromptu lip lock with Madonna, who showed up at the event!

Both Madonna and Britney, who are longtime friends, have been known to raise eyebrows and push boundaries since the jaw dropping onscreen moment. Madonna has been seen on social media licking water from a dog bowl, twerking, and generally being provocative, while Britney’s posted topless videos from the shower and various nude photos to her Instagram account.