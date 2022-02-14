Christina Aguilera Gives Megan Thee Stallion A Kiss At The Super Bowl As They Enjoy The Game

The popstar and rapper looked like they were having a great time while they chilled up in the stands at Super Bowl LVI.

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, and Christina Aguilera, 41, watched the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13. The “Savage” rapper posted a selfie of the two legends cheering from up in the stands, while Christina gave her a small kiss on the cheek! The two seemed like they were having a great time, and Megan clearly had a ball for her first time at the big game.

Christina had her signature bleach blonde hair in a sporty ponytail, as she rocked some colorful, reflective glasses. She also sported a leather jacket and a chain-looking necklace. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer had her arms wrapped around Megan. The rapper rocked a black Chanel top with a few colorful embellishments. The rapper used a few excited emojis about getting to watch the big game live in person. Xtina also reposted the photo on her story with some flaming heart emojis!

Megan was also excited to get to see her brand new Super Bowl commercial that saw her teaming up with Doritos and Cheetos for their latest Flaming Hot collaboration. The new commercial saw a bunch of wild animals providing a slick new instrumental track for Megan to sing over with excitement for the new Flamin’ Hot Doritos.

Other than Christina, Megan also hung out with her manager T. Farris at the big game, and the rapper seemed to be all smiles, as she spent time with her colleague. As the halftime show started, Megan also took to her Instagram Stories and posted tons of clips of the star-studded event, which consisted of performances by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar (plus surprise appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson Paak). In her videos, Megan seemed super excited for the show, as she cheered on the rap royalty, and kept shouting along at Mary J. Blige, as she was onstage. Of course many other celebrities were at the game, including Megan’s “WAP” collaborator Cardi B.