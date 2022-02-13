Breaking News

50 Cent Drops Bars In Surprise Super Bowl Performance At Halftime With Eminem

50 Cent
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Cincinncati Bengals fans outside the statdium before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Hailey and Justin Bieber watch the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg (R) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Inglewood, USA - 13 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
News Editor

Guess who? 50 Cent surprised everyone with their appearance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.

While some are just there for the Big Game, there’s no denying Super Bowl Sunday is also one of the biggest days in entertainment. And this year’s halftime show had no shortage of surprises.

The middle of the Bengals vs. Rams game was already packed to the brim with talent, with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige teaming up for an all-star tribute to hip-hop. But audiences were in for a true treat when 50 Cent swooped in for a very special guest appearance.

50 Cent
50 Cent performs ‘In Da Club’ during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Recreating the video for his 2003 anthem “In Da Club”, 50 entered the scene upside-down while a room full of glittering dancers swayed around him. The rapper looked handsome, showing off his brawny biceps in a white tank top and a faux bullet-proof vest.

Related Gallery

Super Bowl Parties 2022: See Photos Of Halsey, MGK & More Stars At The Events

His song was the perfect addition to the hit-packed setlist, which was a showcase of 90s and 2000s gems. The halftime performance included an array of songs, featuring everything from renditions of Dre’s “The Next Episode” and Mary J.’s “No Drama”, to a version of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”, among others. Another choice moment was when Dre took over to rap Tupac’s “California Love”.

Making a smaller cameo in the show was Anderson .Paak on drums. Also, there were deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe, who were invited to the stage by Dre. himself. Their appearance will mark the first time sign language interpreters were included in the halftime show, according to Variety.

While it’s not clear how much this year’s halftime show cost, it certainly didn’t look like a budget affair. Last year’s performance by The Weeknd reportedly cost $17 million, $7 million of which he personally shelled out for the spectacle, according to Billboard. The year before, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 2020 performance reportedly cost $13 million, per Reuters.

This year also kicked off with a bang, as Mickey Guyton sang the National Anthem, R&B singer Jhene Aiko performed “America the Beautiful,” and gospel act Mary Mary serenaded the crowd with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” accompanied by the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.