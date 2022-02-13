Mickey Guyton Kicks Off Super Bowl 2022 With Stunning Rendition Of National Anthem

Mickey Guyton wowed crowds of football fans on Feb. 13, when she gave an incredible performance of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ while wearing a stylish royal blue dress.

Mickey Guyton, 38, was gorgeous when she stepped out in front of the Super Bowl 2022 audience at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Feb. 13 to sing a memorable version of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The singer wore a royal blue long-sleeved dress and stood in front of an American flag and a group of background singers all wearing white as she belted out the lyrics to one of the most popular songs in the USA. She had her long hair wavy and down and showed off her powerful vocals as she wowed the crowd at the SoFi Stadium as well as viewers watching from all over the world.

Before she took the stage on live television on Sunday, Mickey gushed over getting to sing the “National Anthem” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “The national anthem is my song,” she told the outlet in its Feb. 8 issue. “The first time I sung it was at a basketball game when I was 13, and I kept my eyes closed the whole time. But then they asked me to sing at every game after that.”

Mickey, who is the second country singer in a row to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl (Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang it last year), went on to explain that seeing other legendary singers, including LeAnn Rimes and Whitney Houston, belt out the national anthem at previous sports games has inspired her over the years. “It’s so full circle,” said about now being the one performing in that same position. “It’s really going to show people what I can do, and I hope a lot of fans are going to see me differently.”

Mickey being selected to perform the Super Bowl’s national anthem this year is just one of the many ways her music career is rising. The talented songstress is also up for three Grammy Awards in the spring, including one in one of the biggest categories of the night – best country album. As all of her achievements continue to stack up, Mickey has admitted, as an American country music artist, she’s thought about what “patriotism” means.

“What does patriotism mean? Anybody can wave a flag, but is that patriotism?” she asked. “I can buy a flag right now on Amazon, so is that patriotism? For me, it’s deeper. I feel like a patriot is loving everybody, a patriot is someone who sees people hurting and wants to do everything in their power to fix it. And patriotism is inclusion.”