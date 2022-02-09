Maren Morris Defends Mickey Guyton After Mean Comments About Super Bowl Gig: ‘You Are Loved’

Maren Morris told friend Mickey Guyton she is ‘loved,’ before reminding her fellow country star that she’s performing on one of the biggest stages of her career.

Maren Morris is the friend you’d want in your corner. The 31-year-old country star posted a loving message of support for pal Mickey Guyton, 38, after the fellow singer revealed she was receiving nasty messages about her upcoming Super Bowl performance pertaining to her race.

“@mickeyguyton you are loved and playing the damn SUPER BOWL this week,” Maren applauded Mickey in an Instagram story shared on Tuesday. Feb. 9, where she re-shared Mickey’s original post. “Thinking of my friends who are putting out so much good despite the daily barrage of abuse and death threats just for them existing and trying to paint their corner of the world prettier. Carry on,” she added.

Earlier in the day, the “Black Like Me” singer shared the horrible message written about her by an Instagram troll. “This is Mickey Guyton, Country Music’s resident black woman. I just heard she was singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl,” the person wrote. “Why? Because she’s black and she’s female. No other reason. What I find so funny about this woman is that in recent years, the country music industry has started trotting her out there in public so they can say hey we’re not all white,” they said, also saying that Mickey is “not known for her music.”

Notably, the Arlington, Texas native made her debut back in 2015 with song “Better Than You Left Me” which hit No. 34 on the US Country Airplay chart. She also got a nomination from the Academy of Country Music Awards for the track. In 2020, Mickey took things to the next level with “Black Like Me,” leading to her first-ever GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

In her post sharing the troll message, Mickey shared she sees “mentions” like that one on a “daily basis.” She added, “It never stops. But guess what. I will never stop.”