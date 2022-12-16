Selena Gomez Reveals What She & Madonna Talked About At Britney Spears’ Wedding

Selena Gomez and Madonna‘s conversation at Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was anything but awkward, according to Selena. In a video submission to Vogue, which the outlet shared on their Instagram, the 30-year-old actress and singer revealed what she and Madge, 64, chatted about — and it had nothing to do with their shared love of music. So, what did the two pop stars discuss?

“Before my documentary came out I got to go to Britney’s wedding and I got to see Madonna. It was really sweet. She asked about Alek and how the process was going,” Selena told the outlet, referring to Alek Keshishian, who directed and produced Selena’s recent documentary, Selena: My Mind & Me, which was about her overcoming her battle with mental health issues. Selena told Vogue that Madonna “seemed really kind” during their chat.

Aside from her chat with Madonna, Selena spoke about the album she’s been working on. She assured her fans that this album is going to be slightly different than her last ones, which had a melancholy — and often sad — undertone. “As far as new music goes, it is going to be very fun,” Selena told Vogue. “It is going to be very powerful, uplifting, and kind of direct, which is exactly how I feel.”

She also spoke about her relationship with her younger sister, Gracie. “My little sister Gracie is 8 years old. I thought I would have a little more time with my clothes but that is just not the case. She likes to borrow all of my shoes. She actually can fit my shoes she’s going to be very tall. She can get away with anything with me. I’m not even a sister. I am like a second mom. She can’t take my earrings,” Selena said prior to realizing that the earrings had the letter ‘G’ in them. “Actually she can take the G,” she added.

As if that were not juicy enough, Selena told Vogue what her favorite Christmas song is and what her favorite thing to do in New York is. “One of my favorite Christmas songs was ‘Santa Baby’ and that is because my mom was in play when I was younger and she sung that song,” Selena said. “My favorite thing to do in New York is everything. I feel like I am treated like everyone else and I appreciate the honesty. I love the food. I love the culture. It is definitely my new home for sure.”