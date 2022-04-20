Madonna, 63, Rocks Sexy Corset Top & Short Shorts For Night Out: Photos

Madonna was still in a holiday mood after the Easter weekend as she was spotted having a night out in Hollywood on Tuesday (April 19). The 63-year-old Material Girl enjoyed a dinner date at celeb hang The Nice Guy dressed to impress in a jaw-dropping outfit. Even more eyebrow-raising than her ensemble was the mystery man by her side!

The “Like a Virgin” singer rocked a black corset top with a matching set of tiny shorts. She paired the sultry look with fishnet stockings, thick-heeled military boots, and an orange cardigan sweater. Her trademark platinum-streaked tresses were left longa nd loose with a part down the middle, as she kept a low-key figure with her dark, oversized sunglasses. Of course, the fashion maven accessorized with a series of string bracelets, chunky bejeweled necklaces and a luxury handbag. As for Madonna’s acquaintance, the unidentified man rocked a blue hoodie and paint-splattered pants.

On Sunday, Madonna celebrated Easter with her family, sharing an adorable snap of herself with her big brood. She rocked a short-sleeve mesh green crop top, high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers for the holiday party. The Easter shindig wouldn’t be complete without some family fun activities like egg-coloring and basket-hiding! The singer captioned the clip, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy.” And in her Instagram Story, she added more photos from the day, writing alongside them. “The Easter Bunny says love first.”

It’s obvious Madonna loves spending holidays with her kids, as she treated them all to a winter getaway over the new year. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, Madonna posted the adorable snap of herself walking snowy streets with her son Rocco Ritchie. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage. A few days before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes Leon from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 25-year-old beauty, whom Madonna shares with Carlos Leon, rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination.