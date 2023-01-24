Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Scrapped As New Tour Becomes Singer’s Main Focus

Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.

In response to the documentary being scrapped, many of the mom-of-six‘s fans took to Twitter to react to the news. Some of her admirers even quoted Julia’s iconic scene from the Netflix show. “Madonna scrapping her biopic to go on tour,” one fan captioned a video of Julia’s Anna Delvey. “I do not have time for this! I do not have time for you!”, the clip sounded off. And in response to Variety‘s tweet, one Twitter user noted, “Does the world really need biopic movies on the living?” Ouch!

As previously mentioned, the Grammy winner announced her “Celebration Tour” on Jan. 17, via a now-viral Instagram video. In the black-and-white clip, Madonna sat down at a table with other A-Listers to share the major news with them. In attendance were comedian Amy Schumer, DJ Diplo, director Judd Apatow, actor Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Hacks star Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre. “The Celebration Tour 2023 Full video available on YouTube #madonnacelebrationtour,” Madonna captioned the post.

Upon the news of the tour, many of Madonna’s celebrity pals took to her comments section to react to the news. “Iconic!!!”, Paris Hilton, 41, penned, while Scandal star Kerry Washington, 45, noted, “YESSSSSSSSS.” Even Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder Jerrod Blandino made sure to share his anticipation for the tour with a comment. “I’m already there!!!!!!!”, he commented along with a series or rainbow heart emojis.

After announcing the global junket, Madonna then took to Instagram on Jan. 22 to express her gratitude for her fans’ support. “Thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days,” she began in the clip. “I don’t take any of this for granted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I’m so grateful for all of your support.” Finally, the songstress expressed that she “can’t wait to put the show together” and “have a moment” with all of her fans. And more recently, Madonna shared a musical collaboration with Vanity Fair on Jan. 24 via YouTube. As the outlet’s cover star for their 2023 The Icon Issue, Madonna starred in an interesting video where she herself becomes various icons throughout history including, Jesus, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and more.