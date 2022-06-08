Julia Garner: 5 Things About The Actress Who Was Offered The Role Of Madonna In Biopic

Julia Garner is already one of Hollywood’s biggest breakout stars of the last few years, and she’s about to become an even bigger star. The 28-year-old actress has been offered the role of Madonna in the biopic about the pop icon’s life. Julia beat out a number of fellow high-profile actresses to be the #1 pick to play the Material Girl.

So, who is Julia Garner? She is leading the pack of Hollywood’s next generation of mega stars. From her personal life to her breakout role, HollywoodLife has all the key facts about Julia.

1. Julia was chosen by Madonna to play the singer in a biopic.

After an extensive audition process, Julia was offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic about the pop star, according to Variety. Julia is “expected to accept the offer” soon. Julia has been a frontrunner for the role, along with Florence Pugh, Odessa Young, and Alexa Demie. Madonna will be directing the biopic about her life and career.

2. Julia rose to fame playing Ruth on Ozark.

Julia’s breakout role was playing Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series Ozark. She won back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In addition to Ozark, Julia notably starred in the Netflix series Inventing Anna and the Bravo series Dirty John.

3. Julia is married.

Julia married Mark Foster in December 2019. Mark is the lead vocalist of the band Foster the People. The couple got engaged at Yellowstone National Park in May 2019.

4. Julia went to college.

Julia attended Indiana University. She graduated with a degree in psychology. The actress began taking acting lessons when she was a teenager.

5. Julia is not related to Jennifer Garner.

Despite having the same last name, Julia is not related to actress Jennifer Garner. Julia grew up in the Riverdale neighborhood of The Bronx. Jennifer grew up in West Virginia.