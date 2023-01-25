Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination

Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”

In the makeup-free selfie, Gaga rocked a simple grey t-shirt and wore her blonde tresses in on-trend space buns. The “Bad Romance” hitmaker also held a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers complete with pink feathers to celebrate the amazing Oscar nod. Soon after she shared the selfie, many of her 53.5 million followers and friends took to the comments section to congratulate the star. “One of the kindest and most talented divas on the planet,” her former A Star Is Born castmate, Shangela, wrote.

Of course, many of her Little Monsters also flooded the caption with congrats wishes and compliments on the Haus Labs founder’s latest achievement. “Four time Oscar nominee not everyone can say that…”, one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Huge congratulations, Gaga! We love you!” One of Gaga’s fans even made sure to note how long it’s been since she last posted on Instagram. “Finally she remembered her password,” they joked. The songstress last posted on Instagram on Nov. 15, 2022, about her Grammy-nominated song “Hold My Hand.”

The 13-time Grammy-winner recently made headlines last week for supporting singer Taylor Swift, 33, via the comments section of a TikTok video. The clip featured a scene from Taylor’s 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, in which she revealed the struggled with an eating disorder. Gaga took to the comments section to support the “Midnights” songstress with a sweet message. “That’s really brave everything you said wow,” the 36-year-old penned along with a black heart emoji.

Aside from her latest Oscar nomination, Mother Monster recently received two Grammy nominations for the “Hold My Hand” track. She took to Instagram in Nov. (as mentioned above) to celebrate the moment. “I am so honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys for ‘Hold My Hand’ and the Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack with my fellow composers,” her caption began. “It’s a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you I fully cried, this never gets old and I’m super humbled.” The “Born This Way” writer now has a total of 36 Grammy nominations, along with the above mentioned four Oscar nominations. She notably won her first Academy Award in 2019 for her song “Shallow“.