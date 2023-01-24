Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift ‘Brave’ For Opening Up About Her Eating Disorder In Doc

Lady Gaga showed support for Taylor Swift and praised her for being “brave” for speaking about struggling with an eating disorder in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Gaga, 36, commented on a TikTok video that a fan had reposted of the Midnights singer, 33, speaking about how difficult it is to battle an eating disorder and meet beauty standards.

In the clip, Taylor opened up about how she’d come to terms with feeling more comfortable in her own skin, but she admitted that she would get defensive when loved ones would ask about how thin she was. “I don’t care as much if like, somebody points out that I have gained weight. It’s just something that makes my life better,” she said. “I would’ve defended it to anyone who said, ‘I’m concerned about you.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Of course, I eat. It’s perfectly normal. I just exercise a lot.’ And, I did exercise a lot, but I wasn’t eating.”

At the end of the clip, the “Anti-Hero” popstar admitted that trying to meet beauty standards is a vicious cycle because it’s not attainable. “There’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting, because if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that a** that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, then, your stomach isn’t flat enough,” she said. “It’s all just f****** impossible.”

Gaga wrote a sweet comment on the clip to praise Taylor for speaking out about her struggles. “That’s really brave everything you said,” she wrote with a black heart emoji. “Wow.”

Long before Taylor spoke about eating disorders in the 2020 documentary, Gaga also opened up about struggling with an eating disorder of her own in a since-deleted post on her Little Monsters social media site. She shared a photo of herself, admitting that she struggled with anorexia and bulimia since she was a teenager, per Billboard. “But today I join the BODY REVOLUTION. To Inspire Bravery. and BREED some m************ COMPASSION,” she wrote at the time.