Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift ‘Brave’ For Opening Up About Her Eating Disorder In Doc

The 'Bad Romance' popstar complimented her fellow superstar for an extremely vulnerable clip from her 'Miss Americana' documentary.

January 24, 2023 3:19PM EST
taylor swift, lady gaga
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on November 20, 2022. Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5504876 201122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Taylor Swift 29th MTV Europe Music Awards, Arrivals, Dusseldorf, Germany - 13 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga showed support for Taylor Swift and praised her for being “brave” for speaking about struggling with an eating disorder in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Gaga, 36, commented on a TikTok video that a fan had reposted of the Midnights singer, 33, speaking about how difficult it is to battle an eating disorder and meet beauty standards.

In the clip, Taylor opened up about how she’d come to terms with feeling more comfortable in her own skin, but she admitted that she would get defensive when loved ones would ask about how thin she was.  “I don’t care as much if like, somebody points out that I have gained weight. It’s just something that makes my life better,” she said. “I would’ve defended it to anyone who said, ‘I’m concerned about you.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Of course, I eat. It’s perfectly normal. I just exercise a lot.’ And, I did exercise a lot, but I wasn’t eating.”

Lady Gaga praised Taylor’s bravery for her 2020 comments on her eating disorder. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

At the end of the clip, the “Anti-Hero” popstar admitted that trying to meet beauty standards is a vicious cycle because it’s not attainable. “There’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting, because if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that a** that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, then, your stomach isn’t flat enough,” she said. “It’s all just f****** impossible.”

Gaga wrote a sweet comment on the clip to praise Taylor for speaking out about her struggles. “That’s really brave everything you said,” she wrote with a black heart emoji. “Wow.”

Lady Gaga’s comment on the video. (TikTok/Lady Gaga)

Long before Taylor spoke about eating disorders in the 2020 documentary, Gaga also opened up about struggling with an eating disorder of her own in a since-deleted post on her Little Monsters social media site. She shared a photo of herself, admitting that she struggled with anorexia and bulimia since she was a teenager, per Billboard“But today I join the BODY REVOLUTION. To Inspire Bravery. and BREED some m************ COMPASSION,” she wrote at the time.

