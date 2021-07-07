Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free While Soaking Up The Sun In Her Backyard — Video

Baby she was born this way! Lady Gaga showed off her stunning natural look as she forwent using makeup in a new sunny selfie. Watch the video here.

Lady Gaga, 35, is a true natural beauty. While often known for her extravagant fashion choices, the “Rain On Me” singer switched things up when she posed without makeup and a top for a sunny backyard video selfie that she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6. In the footage, Gaga’s natural skin glowed in the sun and her hair lightly blew in the wind as she used to her hand to cover her bare breast. The tattoos on Gaga’s arm were also visible in the selfie. She captioned her post: “may your heart shine like the sun.”

Gaga received an abundance of complimentary comments on her post. Jazz musician Brian Newman called the star a “beauty,” as did fashion editor Nichola Formichetti. The account for Gaga’s cosmetics company, Haus Laboratories, also shared some love to the pop star queen, writing, “Beautiful” with a red heart emoji.

Gaga has always been big on showing off your natural beauty — hence her self-powering anthem “Born This Way.”. In fact, Gaga recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the hit album of the same name. On May 23, she was granted a key to the city of West Hollywood and officials declared the day would now be known as Born This Way Day. She told the crowd at the event: “Thank you for this key. I’ll honor this and I’ll treasure this, and I promise I’ll always be here for this day. I will be here on this day to celebrate with you, to feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you, because you know what we are? We’re poets, and we’re just talking to each other.”

Gaga also celebrated her beloved album’s anniversary on June 24 with a throwback photo of the album along with a caption to express her gratitude for her fans’ support over the years. “Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for continuing to build our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years,” she captioned the post. “I’m so grateful for each of you. Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way.”