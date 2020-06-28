Drew Scott Covers Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ & Fans Are Blown Away By His Voice

Drew Scott isn’t just a real-estate broker, actor and reality TV personality — he’s also a singer! The ‘Property Brothers’ star just covered a Lady Gaga hit and he sounds incredible.

Drew Scott, 42, is coming for you, Bradley Cooper! The Property Brothers star is serenading his fans while in quarantine, and on June 26 he tackled an acoustic version of the Lady Gaga hit “Shallow”. The Canada native surprised everyone with his vocal range when he shared a video on Instagram performing the Academy Award winning song from A Star Is Born. “This is one of my fav songs,” he captioned the clip, before thanking his music tutor Rick Russo. “Thanks for the fun, @rickrussomusic. I’ll have to keep attending the Rick School of Rock to get to your level of play.”

The reality TV star sat on his couch, and cut a casual figure in a pair of jeans and a brown tee as he played the guitar. His music mentor was quick to comment praise on the June 26 IG video. “Thanks drew. This was lots of fun…you sound really great on vocals AND guitar,” Rick wrote. Meanwhile, Canadian country star Brett Kissel asked the real estate broker, “Wanna go on tour?”

The video was also met with plenty of support from fans, with one commenting, “Wow… just wow. You sound amazing Drew. Love that song too.” Many Property Brothers viewers might be surprised to learn that Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, actually perform as a pop-country duo under the name The Scott Brothers. They even recorded a song called “You Choose Me,” which was a tribute to Drew’s wife Linda Phan.

Drew sat down with HL for an an EXCLUSIVE interview in late 2019, and he revealed a timeline for his family plans with Linda. Off the bat, he said that there were “no babies yet” — and hence, “no announcement yet.” That could change very soon. “But we definitely look forward to having kids someday soon,” Drew clarified, and elaborated on what exactly “soon” means. “I would love to have kids within the next couple of years.” And don’t worry — you won’t be left in the dark within those next couple of years. “We like to share with our fans because we almost feel like they’re an extended part of our family. We like to share moments of our own. And so for us, we will be letting all you guys know when we’re having kids.”