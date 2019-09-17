‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Reveals When He & Linda Phan Plan To Start Having Kids

Drew Scott has an audience in mind for his and Jonathan’s children’s books — their ‘future’ kids! That led to a discussion about the ‘Property Brothers’ star’s family plans with wife Linda Phan in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

HGTV fans have been begging the question since the grand wedding in May 2018: when will Drew Scott, 41, and his wife Linda Phan, 34, start filling their Los Angeles dream home with kids? Drew gave HollywoodLife a timeline on those family plans after we sat down with the Property Brothers star and his twin, Jonathan Scott, for an EXCLUSIVE interview at Cleo Restaurant in Hollywood. Off the bat, Drew announced that there are “no babies yet” — and hence, “no announcement yet.” That could change very soon. “But we definitely look forward to having kids someday soon,” Drew clarified, and elaborated on what exactly “soon” means.

“We look forward to having kids one day, soon more. We’re not in a screaming rush,” Drew explained to HollywoodLife. Giving a more concrete number, he revealed, “I would love to have kids within the next couple of years.” And don’t worry — you won’t be left in the dark within those next two years. “We like to share with our fans because we almost feel like they’re an extended part of our family,” he continued. “We like to share moments of our own. And so for us, we will be letting all you guys know when we’re having kids.”

Drew already has reading material for his future brood after they arrive — his and Jonathan’s children’s book series, Builder Brothers! The baby conversation arose after the twins discussed the latest installment in this series, Builder Brothers: Better Together, which is now on sale. “We want to make sure that we’re writing books that we would want to read for our future kids,” Drew told HollywoodLife. Drew discussed how their HGTV show has already found a surprising viewership in younger fans, which led to his and Jonathan’s decision to add “children’s authors” to their resumes.

“We thought we’d do a little something special for our young fans out there. And when we were kids, we were really pushed towards our passions. Our mom and dad were always supporting us in any way possible and helping us grow our creativity. And that’s what this book is all about,” Jonathan told HollywoodLife about his and Drew’s latest book, which is about two brothers competing in a soapbox derby race. He continued, “It’s stories from when we were little kids. We did a soapbox derby race and building cars. So this book, it’s a fun read. It’s about good education. And then at the end, there’s a little build project where kids can take a toilet paper roll and make it into a soapbox derby car.”