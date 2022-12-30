Teresa Giudice Says She Has Sex Multiple Times A Day With Luis Ruelas: ‘It’s Normal’

Teresa Giudice has reminded fans that she likes to have sex. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about her life in the bedroom with her husband of four months, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in an interview with PEOPLE and confirmed that they’re still having sex multiple times a day. “I mean listen, my point is, if you don’t do that, then that’s not normal,” she instructed in an interview published on Dec. 30. “That means you love the person you’re with and want to be with … I mean if not, then why be with that person?” She added, “It’s a normal thing when you love someone.”

Teresa originally revealed she and her business development professional husband, 47, had sex five times a day during their Greek honeymoon during a Q&A session at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 26. She also said that they have sex as much as three times a day during their daily lives, when they aren’t able to be together on a constant basis. “Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!” she proudly stated. “We’re very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them.”

During his and Teresa’s chat with PEOPLE, Louie joked that their high sex drives saved them a lot of time doing laundry following their honeymoon. “[During the honeymoon] I’m like, ‘I’m going home with a lot of clean clothes,’ ’cause we stayed naked a lot of the time, but it was like… I’m attentive to [her] needs,” he noted. How caring.

He also explained how he and his reality star wife are able to sneak in so much intimacy while living in a bustling household of six kids. “We live on six acres, big house, a lot of work that goes on. We’ll fly past each other like ships in the night and be like, ‘I’ll see you tonight, I’m going to see all of you tonight. I’ll meet up with you, I’ll meet you later on,'” he explained.

Teresa shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. Louie has two sons, 21-year-old Nicholas and 19-year-old Louie Jr.

And although Louie admitted their kids get sick of their PDA, Teresa said she’s happy to show her kids what true love looks like. “I love that, I love how we’re very into each other ’cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they’re going to be with to be the same way, because that’s really important,” she said. “I feel like that’s important to show your children whoever you’re with, that you love that person. It’s not just on the surface, [but] in every level.”

Even before they were married, Teresa lit up whenever she got a chance to speak about her and Louie’s deep connection. During a March 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen she revealed she and her then-beau have an “amazing” sex life and “can’t keep [their] hands off each other.”

The lovebirds met in 2020 and got engaged in Oct. 2021. They made their life together official by walking down the aisle in August during a stunning ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.