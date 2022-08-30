Teresa Giudice Says She & Luis Ruelas Had Sex 5 Times A Day On Honeymoon: ‘We’re Very Sexual’

Even though Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas were spotted out and about throughout their honeymoon, they spent a great deal of intimate time in the bedroom as well. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, revealed the tidbit about her honeymoon during a Q&A session at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 26 alongside her co-stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. The mom of four revealed she and Louie, 46, had sex five times a day during their Greek getaway, according to People, before giving more details about how she and her new hubby cannot get enough of each other.

In their normal non-honeymoon daily routines, Teresa said she and the business development professional get down and dirty two to three times. “Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!” she exclaimed. “We’re very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them.”

Shamelessly, she added, “I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth. I’ll leave it at that.” However, she continued on by saying she and Louie are “very hot and steamy” and she loves “every minute of it.” She concluded, “You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?”

Teresa has never been shy about expressing her sexual desires. She once said she hopes to find someone that will make love to her three times a day, and during a May 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she revealed she found her “match”, per People. During the episode, she also addressed a Page Six report that claimed Louie is “sex obsessed” and would get mad at his previous partners if they refused to have intercourse with him multiple times per day. To that, Teresa urged people to not “believe everything you read”. She moved on to the next question by saying, “I don’t talk about sewer rats, sorry.”

Teresa and Louie began dating in mid-2020 and got engaged in Greece in Oct. 2021. He made sure the moment was special for Teresa and created a romantic scene at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece with a “Marry Me” sign, sparklers, candles, rose petals, and a live violinist. They tied the knot on Aug. 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J. The union brings Teresa’s four daughters and Louie’s two sons into one large blended family.