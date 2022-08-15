Teresa Giudice, 50, Rocks Bright Blue String Bikini on Her Honeymoon In Greece

Teresa Giudice is honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece, and her husband Louie Ruelas, 46, gave fans a glimpse of the beauty as she enjoyed some time on the beach. In his Aug. 15th Instagram Story, he gawked over his tanned wife, 50, as she walked up to him rocking a blue Fendi bikini. The string two-piece featured a light and dark blue design with the Fendi logo monogrammed on it and side-tie bottoms. The suit, which retails for $620 online, is currently sold out. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star accessorized it with stacked bracelets on her right wrist and large silver hoop earrings. She wore her long, wavy hair in a ponytail. Once Teresa realized her hubby was filming her, she sweetly blew him a kiss.

Louie also showed Teresa swinging on a wooden bench swing that hung from the ceiling of an outdoor patio. She wore the same bikini and paired it with flared beach pants that appeared to have a light blue, purple, and pink funky design on them. Both Teresa and Louie also took to their Stories to share some picturesque photos taken from their posh hotel, Calilo, including several lounge areas and a gorgeous infinity pool that offered a stunning view of the sea below.

Of course, Teresa made sure to show her man some love on Instagram as well, and posted a photo of him smiling in a half-buttoned chambray shirt, purple and orange shorts from Balmain, and blue sneakers as he headed to the beach. He accessorized with aviator sunglasses, a necklace that featured a cross pendant, and a large navy Christian Dior beach bag.

Greece is a special spot for Teresa and the businessman and philanthropist, as it’s where they originally got engaged. Louie popped the question in Oct. 2021 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. He went all out for the special moment and created a romantic scene with a “Marry Me” sign, sparklers, candles, roses, and even a violinist.

Teresa and Louie walked down the aisle on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Following their special day, Teresa took to Instagram to express her love for her man. “Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally,” she wrote. “Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”

Teresa has four daughters she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice: Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12. Louie has two sons from his previous relationship: David and Nicholas.