Teresa Giudice’s 2nd Oldest Daughter Gabriella, 18, Is All Grown Up In Turquoise Prom Dress: Watch

Gabriella Giudice just hit a major milestone and it was another reminder for Teresa Giudice that her big brood is growing up so fast! The young beauty, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday, marked her last year in high school as most seniors do and got all gussied up for the prom! The proud Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 4 to share a video of her second eldest daughter, who rocked a darling turquoise number for the big event.

In the short clip, Gabriella is all smiles as she poses for her life in the shiny, sleeveless dress fit for a princess. With her raven tresses left long and loose with a part down the middle, the reality star went with minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She added a simple diamond bracelet and matching pear-shaped earrings to the sophisticated look. “My Beautiful Gabriella you take my breath away,” Teresa captioned the video. “You are more & more like a timepiece.”

Last year, Teresa couldn’t help but share photos of Gabriella once again when she attended prom. The Bravo boss took to her Instagram Stories to post a series of photos and videos of her girl, who posed alongside her date in a fetching auburn dress. It was just another big day Teresa wanted to share with her fans, much like Gabriella’s sweet 16th birthday, when she threw a lavish red and gold themed party in October 2020 at the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City. “I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!” she captioned the photo.

Gabriella is one of four daughters Teresa shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice. Gia, 21, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, make up the rest of the big brood, who happen to be featured extensively on Real Housewives of New Jersey since the very first season when Teresa began her career in the long running Bravo series. She is now considered an OG and is clearly a fan-favorite of the franchise.